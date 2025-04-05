Young Indian entrepreneurs solving real problems rooted in communities: Jayant Chaudhary

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) Young entrepreneurs in India are not merely chasing success but solving real problems rooted in communities, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary said on Saturday.

In his address at the grand finale of the Futurepreneurs Challenge at Startup Mahakumbh 2025, being held in the national capital, Chaudhary stressed the need to nurture the skills of young entrepreneurs, to help "build not just a startup nation, but a nation of responsible creators and leaders".

"What stood out to me today wasn’t just the ideas -- it was the intent. Each young entrepreneur here isn’t chasing success for the sake of it; they’re solving real problems rooted in their communities," he said.

He added that "skills and startups go hand in hand. Our job now is to nurture this instinct, strengthen the ecosystem, and make sure every student, every dreamer, feels confident that their idea has a place in India’s future".

Startup Mahakumbh 2025, a gathering of over 3,000 startups, 1,000 investors, and 50+ global delegations, solidified India’s position among the world’s top-three startup ecosystems.

The Futurepreneurs Challenge showcased some of the country’s brightest student innovators who presented their pioneering solutions on a national platform.

The Challenge featured 10 standout student teams who presented their groundbreaking innovations in a rapid-fire format before Chaudhary and an esteemed audience of investors, policymakers, and industry leaders.

The MoS congratulated and felicitated the top 10 startups, recognising them as emerging changemakers in India's startup journey.

The top prize went to Chitkara University, Chandigarh, for Stick Buddy, a smart assistive device designed for the visually impaired, featuring obstacle detection, time-date updates, and emergency alerts.

