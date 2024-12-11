Ajith Kumar Requests Fans to Stop Using "Kadavuley" Tag

In a recent statement, Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar has requested his fans and the media to refrain from using the "Kadavuley" tag when addressing him. The actor expressed his discomfort with the use of superlatives or prefixes alongside his name, stating that he prefers to be addressed simply by his name or initials.

The "Kadavuley" slogan, which translates to "God," started trending on social media and was publicly recited at various events and gatherings after an interview featuring the chant went viral. However, Ajith clarified that he dislikes being compared to God.

Very recently, Kamal Haasan sent a press note stating that he should just be addressed as Kamal Haasan and not with any prefixes like Ulaganayagan. Now, Ajith also made a similar request. Already, he asked the fans and media to just call him Ajith. Now, he asked everyone to not attach Kadavuley tag to his name.

Ajith's statement is a humble appeal to his fans to respect his wishes. On the work front, Ajith has two upcoming films, Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of these films, which promise to showcase Ajith's signature style and acting prowess.

