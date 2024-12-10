Pushpa 2 Breaks Indian Cinema Records with ₹922 Crores in Just 5 Days

Pushpa 2: The Rule has set a new benchmark in Indian cinema by grossing an astounding ₹922 crores in just five days. Directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, the film has become the fastest Indian film to cross the ₹900 crore milestone. This incredible achievement was shared by Mythri Movie Makers, the film’s production company, through a tweet celebrating the success.

The sequel to Pushpa: The Rise has captivated audiences both in India and internationally, with its high-energy action and gripping storyline. Fans have flocked to theaters in record numbers, propelling the film to this remarkable box office feat.

Pushpa 2 continues to dominate the global box office, proving the enduring power of the franchise and Allu Arjun's star appeal. The film’s success highlights the growing influence of South Indian cinema on the global stage.

