Allu Arjun Trivikram's Movie Shooting from March 2025

Icon star Allu Arjun is all set to join forces with director Trivikram Srinivas once again for a highly anticipated new film. The duo, known for delivering blockbusters like Julayi, S/o Satyamurthy, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, is aiming to push creative boundaries with this project.

Producer Naga Vamsi recently shared exciting updates, revealing that the story is nearly complete. He described it as a "never-before-touched" zone in Telugu cinema, raising expectations for something truly unique. Calling it a "prestigious project," he added that the film would offer a cinematic experience unlike any other.

Fans can look forward to the official announcement promo, which will be released in January 2025. This glimpse is expected to reveal the film’s title, concept, and possibly a sneak peek at Allu Arjun’s look. Shooting for the project is set to begin in March 2025, with Allu Arjun joining the sets.

Given Allu Arjun’s growing stardom post Pushpa: The Rule and Trivikram’s reputation for sharp storytelling, this film is already generating massive hype. Fans are eagerly waiting for more updates as they anticipate yet another unforgettable cinematic experience from this blockbuster duo.

