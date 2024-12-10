Tumi, Chloe return to SA squad for one-off Test vs England

Johannesburg, Dec 10 (IANS) Cricket South Africa (CSA) have announced the women’s team squad for their historic one-off Test against England, scheduled to take place at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein from December 15 to 18.

The 15-player squad features one change from the group currently competing in the ICC Women’s Championship ODI series against England. Tumi Sekhukhune comes in to replace Ayabonga Khaka, who is not part of the longer-format setup.

The squad also welcomes back the Test-capped trio of Lara Goodall, Ayanda Hlubi, and Chloe Tryon, who were not part of the team for the previous Test against India earlier this year.

South Africa will face England in what will be the eighth four-day encounter between the two sides, marking South Africa’s first home Test since March 2002. England have won two of the previous seven matches, while the remaining five, including the most recent clash in June 2022 in Taunton, ended in draws.

"I'm excited. It will go a long way for the ladies in terms of them understanding their game and what’s needed in the longer version of the game. Getting an opportunity to play red-ball is good for our cricket and I’m looking forward to what they can bring," head coach Mandla Mashimbyi said.

"The measurables are quite simple for me, it’s how much time you are willing to spend in the crease as a batter and how patient you are willing to be as a bowler. So it’s all those things that we’re going to speak about and if we can see it coming to fruition during the game, that will give us a big plus,” he added.

Proteas Women Convenor of Selectors, Clinton du Preez said, "We are thrilled to have another Test match opportunity following the white-ball series. Maintaining an experienced core is essential to ensure we remain competitive and aim for a positive outcome.

"We reviewed the previous Test squad and made adjustments to bring balance to the team. Lara adds versatility to the batting line-up as a left-hander, Hlubi provides variation as an impact seam bowler, and Tumi has been consistent in her past performances, offering control to the bowling attack alongside our other bowlers."

South Africa Test squad: Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Lara Goodall, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon.

