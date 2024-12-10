Heavy rains alert for Andhra Pradesh for three days

The low-pressure system over the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified, and the India Meteorological Department issued a prediction of heavy falls across many districts of Andhra Pradesh. It may make its approach towards the Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka coasts by tomorrow.

Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued for Several Districts

IMD has issued heavy rainfall warnings for several districts in Andhra Pradesh including Nellore, Tirupati, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Sri Sathya Sai. The department has also issued an orange alert for these districts which indicates heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The IMD has given light to moderate rainfall to many districts of Andhra Pradesh like Kadapa, Sri Sathya Sai, Anantapur, Nandyal, Kurnool, Nellore, Krishna, West Godavari, Ambedkar Konaseema, Kakinada, and Alluri Sitaram Raju on top of the heavy rainfall warning in some parts of the state.

Andhra Pradesh readies for another round of heavy falls.

The state of Andhra Pradesh is preparing for another onslaught of heavy showers as IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rain to lash various districts in the next two days. Several spells of heavy rains have already devastated crops and infrastructure in the state over the past couple of weeks.

