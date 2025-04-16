April 18 to 20 Holidays for Schools, Colleges and Offices in Punjab

The Punjabis are in for a treat as a long weekend is just about to arrive, from April 18 to 20. A string of holidays has been declared, leading to three consecutive days off for most schools, colleges, banks, and government offices in the state.

The Holiday Schedule

The extended weekend has been planned to start on Friday, April 18, when Good Friday will be observed as a holiday. It will be followed by a holiday on April 19 for most institutions. April 20 being a weekly holiday will conclude the three-day weekend.

A Perfect Opportunity for a Getaway

With three holidays in a row, Punjab residents can organise a short outing or trip with friends and family. Whether a staycation or quick weekend escape, this long weekend is the perfect time to kick back and refresh.

Institutions Impacted

The following institutions will be closed during the long weekend:

Schools

Colleges

Banks

Government offices

Make the Most of the Long Weekend

People from Punjab can enjoy this long weekend to the fullest by going for a fun vacation, spending some quality time with family and friends, or by simply giving their routine a break. Whatever it is, this long weekend is guaranteed to deliver some much-needed leisure and delight.

