Conocarpus Trees Should Not Be Cut Down, Say Scientists

The debate around Conocarpus trees has resurfaced in the Telugu states, with scientists stepping forward to defend the species even as government bodies continue to push for bans.

Renowned scientists have urged the public not to fall for misinformation, saying the species is being wrongly blamed. Prof. A.R. Reddy, former Vice-Chancellor of Yogi Vemana University, clarified that Conocarpus trees release high levels of oxygen, need very little water, and require almost no maintenance, making them suitable for highways and urban greening projects. He also dismissed the belief that these trees harm groundwater as scientifically unfounded.

These expert opinions stand in contrast to recent government action in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. In Telangana, Speaker Gaddam Prasad earlier called for the complete removal of Conocarpus trees, claiming they absorb oxygen and release carbon dioxide—raising environmental and health concerns. He pointed out that the trees were widely planted under the Haritha Haram initiative but need to be reconsidered.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had already banned the plantation of Conocarpus following studies linking it to allergies, infrastructure damage, and other adverse effects. The tree has been removed in several areas by local leaders. In Manthani, former sarpanch Boodida Mallesh uprooted them after learning about possible harm to the ecosystem.

In Andhra Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan announced a ban on the species, and thousands of trees have reportedly been cut down. Gujarat also banned Conocarpus due to similar environmental concerns.

Despite bans, many environmentalists believe the tree is being unfairly targeted. They argue that with controlled plantation and proper planning, Conocarpus can serve as an effective green cover solution in dry urban areas.

With conflicting views from scientists and policymakers, the future of Conocarpus in the Telugu states remains uncertain. A balanced, research-backed decision may be the way forward to settle this growing green controversy.