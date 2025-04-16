‘Lady Singham’ Wins Laurels for Heroic Act in Karnataka Encounter Case

Annapurna, a sub-inspector from Karnataka has been in the news for her conviction and fearlessness during the encounter of a murder accused in Hubbali.

A man from Patna in Bihar, identified as Ritesh, abducted a five-year-old girl while she was playing outside her house in Hubbali. He took her to a secluded shed and attempted to rape her. On hearing the girl’s cry for help, locals gathered near the shed. The accused strangulated the girl and fled the spot.

While police rushed to the scene to nab the culprit, Ritesh, in a bid to escape arrest, pelted stones at the police, according to Hubballi Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar.

To control the situation, SI Annapurna opened fire a warning shot. When Ritesh continued to pelt stones at the police officers, she shot two to three rounds at him, injuring his leg and back. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

SI Annapurna’s quick response and bravery have won her appreciation and the title of ‘Lady Singham’.

Karnataka Women and Child Welfare Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar has urged the government to honour Annapurna with a State medal for her courageous act.

Appreciating the SI for her commendable work, she told the media, “I will recommend to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara that she be honoured with the highest state award.”

Reiterating that strict action must to taken to prevent crimes against women and children, Hebbalkar demanded capital punishment for such heinous crimes.

“Justice must be swift and uncompromising. PSI Annapurna’s action should stand as an inspiration for other officers across the state,” the Minister remarked.