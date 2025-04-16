Ram Charan’s Peddi Receives Huge Praise from Kannada Star Shiv Rajkumar!

After the underwhelming response to Game Changer, Ram Charan fans finally have a reason to rejoice. The fiery glimpse of Peddi, directed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana, has reignited excitement among fans and industry circles alike.

Set in a rustic backdrop with a sports drama theme, Peddi is currently in its filming stage. The glimpse, featuring an innovative cricket shot by Ram Charan in the final moments, has gone viral, sparking massive buzz across social media platforms. The powerful visuals and unique presentation have positioned the film as a trendsetter already.

Produced by Vriddhi Cinemas, the big-ticket entertainer is radiating positive vibes all around. Adding to the hype, Kannada superstar Shiv Rajkumar, who plays a pivotal role in the film, recently shared his thoughts while promoting his upcoming film 45.

“I’m working with Ram Charan Garu in Peddi, and the script is simply amazing. I’m playing a special role and thoroughly enjoyed my time on set. I’ve made some great friends here and absolutely love Hyderabadi Biryani,” Shiv Rajkumar said.

It’s not just Shiv Rajkumar — several from the industry are already raving about Peddi’s content. Buchi Babu Sana seems to have hit the right chord with his very first promotional content.

The film features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, with Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu (of Mirzapur fame) playing significant roles. Music maestro AR Rahman is on board to compose the soundtrack, adding further weight to the film’s stellar lineup.

With all eyes on Peddi, it looks like Ram Charan is all set to deliver a roaring comeback!