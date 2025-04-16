Nushrratt Bharuccha calls her journey into motherhood in ‘Chhorii 2’ a deeply emotional experience

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has called her journey into motherhood in “Chhorii 2” a profoundly emotional experience.

The actress, who reprised her role as Sakshi in the horror thriller, shared how stepping into the role of a mother in this thrilling sequel took her on an intense emotional rollercoaster. Reflecting on her journey with 'Chhorii,' Nushrratt Nushrratt revealed that stepping into the shoes of a mother for this sequel took her on a powerful and intense emotional journey. As she navigated the complexities of her character’s maternal instincts.

The actress shared, “When we were shooting 'Chhorii 1,' I was worried I wouldn't be able to convince the audience that I was an eight months pregnant woman. But playing a mother went so much deeper than just the look. Emotionally, it was one of the toughest roles I’ve taken on because I didn’t know where the line was, how much was too much, or how little was too little. Thankfully, Vishal Sir really guided me through that and helped me find the balance.”

“I’ve carried that learning into 'Chhorii 2,' which is even more intense and demanding in its own way. Delving into the depths of motherhood for Chhorii 2 was an emotional experience. As the world of the film expanded, our dedication to authenticity on set only grew, ultimately bringing the powerful message of the story to life,” Bharuccha added.

Speaking about supernatural forces, Nushrratt mentioned, “Some things in life just don’t have clear explanations. I do believe there are energies beyond what we can see or understand—both good and evil. Thankfully, I haven’t experienced anything supernatural myself, but I’ve always felt that these forces exist around us in ways we may never fully comprehend.”

On a related note, 'Chhorii 2,' directed by Vishal Furia, also stars Soha Ali Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma. The film premiered on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on 11th April.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.