If Cong truly respects Ambedkar's Constitution, its leaders should be prepared to face corruption charges: BJP

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Following the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) chargesheet against seven individuals, including Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, in the National Herald case, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya stated on Wednesday that if the Congress truly respects the law and the Constitution, its leaders should be prepared to face the legal consequences of corruption allegations.

Speaking to IANS, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya reacted to the ED's recent action.

“The ED has filed a chargesheet in the National Herald case. If Congress respects the law, its leaders should accept the legal process and be prepared to face the consequences. The law will take its course, and no one involved in corruption will be spared. The ED has charged Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi with corruption, and both are currently out on bail. If Congress respects Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution, its leaders should be willing to face punishment as per the law,” he stated.

Maurya further criticised Congress for protesting against the ED’s investigation, calling it a display of “low mentality.”

“The Constitution and the law apply equally to all 140 crore citizens of India. However, Congress appears to believe that the law should not apply to members of the Gandhi family. This is unacceptable. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that anyone involved in corruption, whether big or small, whether they have looted the nation, the poor, the farmers, or diverted development funds, will face investigation and action,” he added.

Maurya also noted that the National Herald case dates back to 2012, during the Congress-led UPA government.

“The investigation began in 2012, but the legal process was completed under the Modi government. When the allegations were found to have merit, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had to seek bail. The ED has collected sufficient evidence and has filed the chargesheet. Protesting against this legal process has no justification. Congress is engaging in cheap politics, and we strongly condemn this behaviour,” he said.

Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Arun Sao also responded to the development, stating, “The National Herald case is a clear example of the misuse of public property. The newspaper was established in 1937 with noble intentions and had around 5,000 shareholders, including freedom fighters. In 2008, its publication ceased, and the Congress Party gave it a loan of Rs 90 crore. Under what rule or law was this loan issued? Congress acted like a bank, which it is not.”

“When the National Herald refused to repay the loan, a new company named Young India was formed. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi hold 38 per cent shares each in this company. Today, Young India owns assets worth thousands of crores across cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Bhopal, and Patna. This is how public property was misused. A thorough investigation was conducted, and the chargesheet has been filed based on solid evidence," he concluded.

