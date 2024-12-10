December 11 holiday for schools likely in Tamil Nadu

A yellow alert was issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as heavy rainfall is expected for Chennai from Tuesday, December 11. The city may witness a cyclonic disturbance that will bring heavy falls since there will be a low-pressure area over the central parts of the south Bay of Bengal.

Heavy rain has been alerted by IMD to five districts of Tamil Nadu- namely Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, and Cuddalore districts from December 11 to 13 in Puducherry and Karaikal regions as well.

Yellow alert in the Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengelpet districts; heavy rains will be witnessed on December 11 and 12.

IMD has attributed this weather system to cyclonic activity in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. The system will further intensify and move in a west-northwest direction and reach the southwest Bay of Bengal near the Sri Lanka-Tamil Nadu coast on December 12, possibly bringing significant rainfalls in Tamil Nadu.

Given that the entire southern region of Tamil Nadu would experience heavy rains, the chances of a holiday for schools and colleges are high as declared by the state government on December 11. The government might call for a holiday to be safe and sound with their employees and students.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to take necessary precautions and stay indoors during the heavy rain. The IMD has warned of flash floods and strong winds in some areas, and people are advised to be cautious and follow the instructions of local authorities.

