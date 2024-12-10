December 11 schools holiday or not?

As the winter season sets in, cold waves and rain alerts are being issued in many parts of India. With several states expecting heavy rainfall and cold waves, parents and students are asking if schools would declare a holiday on December 11.

In a few states, such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu, rain alerts have been issued by the weather department. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in these states according to IMD, which might lead to flooding and dislocation of life.

A cold wave alert was issued for several states in North India, such as Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana. Temperatures have crashed, and the weather department even forecasted that the cold wave will persist for the following days.

Given the weather in these states, most of the schools would probably declare it a holiday on December 11, but the declaration of holiday is again at the discretion of school authorities, keeping in view the local weather conditions also.

Parents and students can check with their school authorities or local government websites to know if a holiday has been declared. It is also essential to know the weather forecast and make plans accordingly.

In the meantime, here are some tips for students and parents to stay safe during the cold wave and rain:

Stay indoors during heavy rainfall or cold wave

Wear warm clothes and use blankets to stay warm

Avoid travelling during heavy rainfall or cold wave

Keep abreast of the weather forecast and plan.

Also read: Top Winter holiday destinations in Europe