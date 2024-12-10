Telangana Group 2 Exams Postponement: TS High Court Responds

December 10, Telangana: The Group-2 exams in Telangana have been cleared. Some candidates approached the Telangana High Court requesting a postponement of the exams scheduled for the 15th and 16th of this month.

The candidates argued that the Group-2 exams and the Staff Selection exams were scheduled on the same dates, and they requested the High Court to intervene.

After considering the petition, the High Court clarified that it would not interfere with the scheduled dates for the Group-2 exams. Notably, this will be the first Group-2 exam in Telangana since the one held in 2016.