Netanyahu visits Gaza, vows to escalate operations against Hamas

Jerusalem, April 16 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited northern Gaza, vowing to intensify military operations against Hamas until "all war objectives are achieved."

Accompanied by Defence Minister Israel Katz and military chief Eyal Zamir, Netanyahu received a security briefing from commanders at the site, according to a statement from his office.

The Tuesday visit came as Gaza-based health authorities reported that the death toll from the 18-month Israeli offensive had surpassed 51,000, Xinhua news agency reported.

Netanyahu praised Israeli troops for what he called "a remarkable job" in the Gaza Strip and said Hamas would continue to "absorb more and more blows."

Defence Minister Katz echoed the remarks, saying the military would escalate its pressure on Hamas until the group agrees to release the hostages and is ultimately defeated.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military has been continuing its attacks on the Strip.

According to Gaza-based health authorities, an Israeli strike hit a gate of the hospital in Khan Younis's Mawasi area earlier in the day, killing at least one medic and injuring nine other patients and medics.

An Israeli military spokesperson told Xinhua the strike targeted "the head of a Hamas terrorist cell and a combat zone commander."

"The strike was conducted using precise munitions to mitigate harm in the area as much as possible," the spokesperson said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister told French President Emmanuel Macron that he opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state, reaffirming his long-held position amid mounting international support for a two-state solution.

In a phone call, Netanyahu expressed to Macron his "strong opposition" to Palestinian statehood, calling it "a major reward for terrorism," according to a statement from his office.

He warned that a Palestinian state founded "just minutes" from Israeli cities would become "a stronghold of Iranian terrorism," and added that "an overwhelming majority of the Israeli public strongly opposes it."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.