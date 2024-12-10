Pushpa 2 Success Party: Allu Arjun, Sukumar, Sreeleela & Others; Rashmika Missing!

The team of Pushpa 2 is on cloud nine as the film continues to break box office records. In just four days, the movie has raked in more than Rs 829 crores worldwide and Rs 339 crores in net earnings in Hindi alone.

To celebrate this massive success, the team, including Allu Arjun, director Sukumar, producers, and other crew members, gathered for a grand party. The event was attended by several notable personalities from the film industry, including music composer Devi Sri Prasad and cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek.

It was a well-deserved party for the team, having worked hard for nearly five years to bring this movie to life. The event photos, which have spread like wildfire on social networking sites, depict the high spirits of the team as they enjoy every moment of their success.

Pushpa 2 is doing extremely well not only in Telugu states but also in other southern states. It has done remarkably well in North India, too. Trade analysts have already forecast that it will soon reach Rs 1000 crore.

The question on everyone's mind now is whether Pushpa 2 will break the records set by Baahubali 2. Will it surpass the Rs 1800 crore mark set by SS Rajamouli's magnum opus? Only time will tell. For now, the team is basking in the glory of their success and enjoying every moment of it.

