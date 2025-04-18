JEE Mains Result 2025: Expected date, Key Details, How to check

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is an important landmark for students who dream of studying engineering and architecture courses in premier institutes in India. Since thousands of students are eagerly waiting for the JEE Mains result 2025, it's important to remain informed about the latest news.

When to Anticipate the JEE Mains Result 2025?

As per the latest updates, the JEE Mains result 2025 is expected to be released shortly on the official portal, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Even though the date and time of the result announcement are not yet decided, the aspirants can look forward to it coming out within a few days.

How to Check JEE Mains Result 2025?

To download and view the JEE Main scorecard PDF, the candidates have to adhere to these easy steps:

Visit the website: Go to the official website of JEE Mains, which is jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on result link: Search for the link mentioning the JEE Main result 2025 and click on it.

Enter login details: Enter your date of birth and application number to view your result.

Download the scorecard: After logging in, you can download and view your JEE Main scorecard PDF.

Save and print: Save the scorecard PDF and take a printout for future reference.

JEE Main Final Answer Key 2025

The National Testing Agency (NTA) published the JEE Main final answer key 2025 on April 17, but it was removed hours after posting. The final answer key is a very important document that candidates use to check their answers and make their scores. To download the JEE Main final answer key 2025, the steps are as follows:

Visit the official website: Log in to jeemain.nta.nic.in .

. Click on the link of the answer key: Search for the JEE Main final answer key link and click on it.

Download the answer key: The JEE Main final answer key PDF will be displayed on the screen to download.

Save the answer key: Save the answer key PDF for later use.

Significance of JEE Mains Result 2025

The JEE Mains result 2025 is a decisive factor in ascertaining a candidate's eligibility for admission to India's premier engineering and architecture colleges. The result will also ascertain the candidate's All India Rank (AIR), which will be utilized for counseling and admission.

Conclusion

The JEE Mains result 2025 shall be released shortly on the official website. Applicants can view their results by adopting the easy steps mentioned above. It is vital to remain aware of the new updates and be vigilant about checking the official website for any latest news. Candidates can check JEE Mains 2025 information on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Also read: Mass Shooting Reported at Florida State University, Donald Trump Calls It a Horrible Thing