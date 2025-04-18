Mass Shooting Reported at Florida State University, Donald Trump Calls It a Horrible Thing

In yet another disturbing incident of gun violence in the United States, a mass shooting has been reported at Florida State University (FSU), one of the United State’s prominent educational institutions.

Initial reports indicate that the shooting took place at the student union area on campus, where an unidentified assailant opened fire, allegedly discharging at least 30 rounds. The chaotic scene sent students and staff into panic, with multiple videos surfacing online showing people fleeing the area in fear.

So far, at least four individuals have been hospitalized with gunshot wounds. The severity of their injuries has not yet been confirmed.

​President Donald Trump described the tragic shooting at Florida State University (FSU) as a horrible thing. During a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, he described the incident as "a horrible thing" and extended his thoughts to those affected.

Authorities responded swiftly, with both local police and FBI agents arriving on the scene shortly after the shooting began. The suspected shooter has reportedly been taken into custody.

#BREAKING : ​President Donald Trump described the tragic shooting at Florida State University (FSU) as a horrible thing.

During a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, he described the incident as "a horrible thing" and extended his thoughts to those… pic.twitter.com/YipUO0kf18 — upuknews (@upuknews1) April 17, 2025

At this time, it remains unclear whether any of the injured victims are of Indian origin. Officials have yet to release any details about the identities of those affected.

This is a developing story. More updates, including information on casualties and the investigation, will be provided as they become available.