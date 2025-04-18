IPL 2025: Big score from Rohit coming soon, he’s in the zone again, says Boucher

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) After Mumbai Indians’ secured a four-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025, former South African cricketer Mark Boucher believes a big score is around the corner from Rohit Sharma, observing that he appeared poised for playing a match winning knock.

In the chase of 163 at the Wankhede Stadium, Rohit slammed 26 off 16 balls and hit three sixes, signalling that he was in the mood to play a big knock. But he gave a catch to cover off Pat Cummins, and departed in the powerplay. Eventually, MI completed the chase in the 19th over to secure their second straight win of IPL 2025.

“Rohit Sharma took it upon himself to go after the bowlers. We saw some good old-fashioned Rohit Sharma sixes – big ones too. I liked his attitude. He put the bowlers under pressure and created scoring opportunities. He was just past the 30-mark – a big score is coming very soon. He’s looking in that zone again,” said Boucher on JioStar.

The star of MI’s win over SRH on a sticky pitch was all-rounder Will Jacks, who picked 2-14 in three overs and top-scored with 36 off 26 balls. “Will Jacks has been under pressure and hasn’t performed like he’d have wanted at the start of the competition. But he is amazing – he’s a genuine all-rounder and more than just a part-time spinner.”

“He bowled really well and picked up some crucial wickets. That would’ve fed into his batting confidence too – finally feeling like he’s contributed. There’s no reason he can’t carry this momentum and do some fantastic things like he has for other franchises and for England,” added Boucher.

He signed off by reflecting on Hardik Pandya's performance, where he took 1-42 with the ball and went to second place in the Purple Cap race and was followed by a nine-ball 21 with the bat. “Hardik Pandya is one of the best all-rounders in the world. When he’s firing, the team usually wins.

“I love his new role with the ball – he’s not just bowling in the powerplay, but in the tough middle overs, the ‘ugly overs’. And he’s picking up wickets there too. That’s giving him confidence, and it’s translating into his batting, where he’s going in and finishing games.”

MI will now look to make a hat-trick of wins when they take on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a blockbuster clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday evening.

