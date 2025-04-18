Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi US Premiere Report: Outdated Film, No Takers For this Mother-Son Sentiment Film

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Vijayshanthi's Arjun Son of Vyjayanthi is a film stuck in a time loop — not by design, but by choice. Despite being marketed as an emotional action drama with strong mother-son sentiment, what we get is a stale, template-ridden product that feels decades too late for a 2025 audience.

The film opens with a police combing operation that tries to evoke nostalgia, but instead ends up feeling like an outdated throwback. While Vijayashanthi’s presence initially sparks interest, the script quickly reduces her to an emotional prop rather than a well-rounded character. Kalyan Ram’s return to a commercial setup might excite some fans, but even his performance can’t salvage the predictability of this story.

The first half is nothing more than a rinse-repeat of familiar beats. Emotional flashbacks, slow-motion hero elevations, and surface-level sentiment rule the roost. Ajaneesh Loknath’s background score tries hard to inject energy, and the visuals do carry a modern gloss — but style alone can’t save a film that lacks fresh storytelling.

The second half, which was expected to shake things up, continues to tread the same beaten path until a mildly surprising final 20 minutes. Unfortunately, by that point, fatigue has already set in. The climax does offer a shock element, but it feels too little, too late.

Pradeep Chilukuri’s direction lacks the vision needed to elevate the film beyond its outdated framework. The screenplay plays it too safe, rarely taking risks or breaking away from formula. For a film made in 2025, Arjun Son of Vyjayanthifeels curiously behind the times — as if it were made for an audience from two decades ago.

Bottom line: If you walk in with nostalgia-tinted expectations, you might find a few moments to hold on to. But for anyone seeking novelty, innovation, or even solid emotional depth, this film is a missed opportunity. A dated drama that refuses to evolve with the times.