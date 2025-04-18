Guru Tegh Bahadur's sacrifice inspires society to protect their faith for eternity: HM Shah on Prakash Parv

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday paid tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh guru, on his birth anniversary and emphasised the enduring legacy of his teachings and sacrifices.

In a heartfelt post on X, HM Shah reflected on the Guru's significant role in Sikhism, saying, "As the ninth Guru of Sikhs, Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji made Sikhism synonymous with the protection of self-culture by making the society aware of wrongdoing, injustice, and oppression. Today, on his Prakash Parv, I remember him and pay my respects. The sacrifice of the Guru, who stood firm for his culture and self-respect in the face of fanatic invaders, will continue to inspire human society to protect their religion for eternity."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid his tributes, emphasising the Guru's enduring legacy.

He wrote, "On the pious occasion of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s Jayanti, I bow in reverence to the great Sikh Guru - an epitome of courage, sacrifice, and unwavering devotion to dharma. His supreme sacrifice for protecting religious freedom and human rights stands as a shining example of India's spiritual strength and unity in diversity. His life continues to inspire generations to stand for justice and righteousness."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his salutations to the Guru, highlighting the significance of this occasion for devotees.

He expressed, "On the occasion of Prakash Parv of the great saint, the ninth Guru of the Sikh sect, 'Hind Di Chadar' Guru Shri Teg Bahadur Ji Maharaj, salutations to him and hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the devotees and the people of the state! Guru Shri Teg Bahadur Ji Maharaj is a spiritual bundle, he is adorable to all of us as a Guru. His ascetic life dedicated to the protection of the nation and religion is a ray of light for all humanity."

Teg Bahadur was a guru, scholar, and poet who significantly contributed to the Sri Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhs. He is known as a warrior guru who fought for religious freedom and is celebrated for his qualities such as wisdom, humanity, bravery, and dignity.

