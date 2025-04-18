Telugu woman dies in hit-and-run accident in Texas, US

A Telugu woman from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh died in a hit-and-run accident in Texas, US. The accident took place at the 2300 block of Carril Al Lago drive, a residential streen near N. Bonnie Brae Stree and W. University Drive in Denton city on April 12 when the Telugu woman, identified as Deepthi Vangavolu, and her friend Snigdha from Medikonduru in Guntur district were heading home on foot.

Deepthi reportedly sustained grievous injuries to her head and succumber to her injuries on April 15. Snigdha is reportedly undergoing a surgery for her injuries. He condition is said to be stable.

A B.Tech graduate from Narsaraopet Engineering College, Deepthi was pursuing masters in Computer and Information Science in the University of North Texas. According to reports, she was supposed to graduate in the next month and had family had been planning to visit her.

It has been learnt that Hanumantha Rao, Deepthi father, had sold a farm land to pay for her education. Deepthi had last spoken to her parents on April 10 (Thursday). She promised to call them on Sunday (April 13). Unfortunately, the accident, which took place of April 12, claimed her life. Her body is expected to reach her hometown on April 19.