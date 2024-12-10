Sukumar to Attend Ram Charan’s Gamechanger Event in USA

The promotional buzz around Gamechanger, starring Mega Powerstar Ram Charan, is at an all-time high. To amplify the excitement, the film’s team has planned a grand pre-release event in Dallas, USA, on December 21, 2024. This marks the first-ever large-scale pre-release event for a Telugu film in the USA, making it a milestone for Tollywood's global outreach.

Adding to the grandeur, director Sukumar, who is basking in the success of Pushpa 2—will be a special guest at the event. The entire cast and crew of Gamechanger will also be present, promising an unforgettable experience for Telugu cinema fans overseas. The team is leaving no stone unturned to make it a massive success.

Directed by Shankar and produced by Dil Raju, Gamechanger is one of the most anticipated releases of 2025. The film is set to hit the big screens on January 10, 2025, and fans can expect more surprises and exclusive updates during the Dallas event.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is currently occupied with his next film, tentatively titled RC16, helmed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film will feature Bollywood actress Jahnvi Kapoor as the female lead, and production is progressing at a brisk pace.

Excitingly, it has been confirmed that Ram Charan will also team up with Sukumar for another project. This highly anticipated collaboration is expected to begin by the end of 2025, and more details about it may be revealed during the Dallas pre-release event.

With back-to-back high-profile projects lined up, Ram Charan is set to have an eventful 2025. Fans worldwide eagerly await Gamechanger's release and the exclusive announcements that might drop during the grand Dallas event.

