Jackky Bhagnani: Have been growing my own vegetables, nurturing a personal kitchen garden

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) On the occasion of Earth Day on Tuesday, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani revealed that he has been growing his own vegetables and nurturing a personal kitchen garden.

He said: "I am all for eating fresh, nutrient-rich produce, and anyone can live more sustainably and start small, by growing food in their balconies or backyards. I have been growing my own vegetables and nurturing a personal kitchen garden for a while.”

“I cannot tell you how much joy I get from cultivating and harvesting my own produce, even in small quantities."

He recalls how this passion for healthy eating began.

"I have been very careful about health and fitness for many years, and my wife Rakul and I first bonded on our shared passion for the subject. We would discuss the perils of eating vegetables laced with pesticides and toxic fertilizers, because of which soil contamination is increasing.”

He says that it is hard to keep track of the chemicals in our food.

“So when we got married, we decided to grow as many greens as possible," said Jackky, who married actress Rakul Preet Singh last year in Goa.

Acknowledging that not everyone has the requisite space to do the same, he says, " Sure, space is a constraint in cities like Mumbai, but container gardening is possible in balconies.”

“Herbs can be grown in kitchen windows, and lots of apartments have spacious terraces that can be used for gardening. I think growing a sapling from a seed is a very fulfilling experience, and it is good for the planet too."

In other news, Jackky on April 19 penned a heartfelt birthday tribute for his 'first hero & forever inspiration' Vashu Bhagnani’s birthday.

Jaccky wrote, "You’ve always been larger than life, Dad. As a kid, I looked up to you and thought you could do anything. It took me years to understand the strength behind your calm, the love behind your silence, and the bravery behind your choices.

“Even now, I find myself learning from the way you carry yourself, especially when life gets tough. Happy Birthday to my first hero, my forever inspiration. I love you more than words can say," along with a red heart emoji.

