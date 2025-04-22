Amit Sadh shares how the people of Lahaul Valley honor the Earth through worship

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Actor Amit Sadh shared a profound reflection on his time in Lahaul, a remote region known for its rich cultural traditions.

In a heartfelt post, the actor highlighted how the people there don’t merely celebrate the Earth—they worship it. Taking to Instagram, Amit shared a breathtaking video from the mountains of Lahaul, showcasing the stunning beauty of the valley. In the post, the ‘Kai Po Che’ actor not only highlighted the natural wonders of the region but also reflected on the deep-rooted spiritual connection the locals have with the Earth.

Sharing his video, he wrote for the caption, “Earth Day isn’t just a date. It’s a reminder, that nature doesn’t belong to us — we belong to it. In Lahaul, I saw that truth in action. The people there don’t speak of sustainability — they live it. They don’t just celebrate the earth here, They worship it. Their prayers are for the soil, the water, the sky. That kind of reverence is rare. Thank you, @aniketwanve7 my brother from the mountains… for reminding me to protect, not just the land, but also it’s legacy.”

Recalling a previous journey to Lahaul Valley, a high-altitude district in Himachal Pradesh, which features in an upcoming season, Amit shared, “In Lahaul, I witnessed a way of life that’s naturally sustainable. The people live with deep awareness — preserving herbs, building with the earth, respecting the seasons. They don’t talk about eco-consciousness, they embody it. It left a lasting impact on me, and I hope we can all take even 1% inspiration from the way they live. Our Earth would be a better place.”

Interestingly, this Earth Day, actor and avid biker Amit Sadh unveiled a new episode of his heartfelt series ‘Motorcycles Saved My Life,’ celebrating the deep connection between humanity and the natural world.

The series, born from Amit’s passion for motorcycling, serves as his tribute to Mother Earth. It explores how the open road, the untamed wilderness, and the wisdom of local communities have played a pivotal role in his journey of self-discovery and his understanding of mindful living.

