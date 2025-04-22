Actress Ramya issues stern warning to entity unlawfully using her video with AI voiceover

Chennai, April 22 (IANS) Well known Tamil actress, Integrative Health Coach and VJ Ramya Subramanian has issued a stern warning to a handle on Instagram that has been unlawfully using her video with an AI generated voiceover.

The actress and Integrative health coach issued a warning to the handle through a story on her Instagram page. She said, "This is the third time my video has been misused with an AI generated voiceover. This is illegal, unethical and a blatant violation of my rights. Pull it down NOW - or prepare to face strict legal action..."

Ramya Subramanian, who is more popularly known as VJ Ramya, has acted in a number of films including Mani Ratnam's 'O Kadhal Kanmani', Amala Paul-starrer 'Aadai', Vijay's 'Master' and director Shanthakumar's 'Rasavathi', in which she played the role of a psychologist.

The actress was more recently seen in director Magizh Thirumeni's 'Vidaa Muyarchi', featuring actors Ajith and Trisha in the lead.

Ramya turned a health coach in 2021 after being certified as an Integrative Nutrition Health Coach by the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, New York. Soon after she became qualified to help people get fit and lead a healthy lifestyle holistically, the actress took to social media to share the news that she had turned into a health coach. She wrote, "After two years of sleepless hours with studying weekly modules, doing assignments, live coaching calls and qualifying in every exam that came in between shoot/work/travel and life... Finally, so happy to share to you that I am a Certified ‘Integrative Health Coach’ now."

Ramya, had then, also gone on to disclose how she got the idea to also be a health coach. She had said that during the pandemic, when she had lots of spare time, a friend had suggested to her that she do the course in the New York based institute.

-IANS

mkr/

