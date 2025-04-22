Randeep Hooda on 9 Years of ‘Laal Rang’: What began as a bold story became a cult classic

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) As “Laal Rang” marks its 9th anniversary on April 22, Randeep Hooda looks back on the film that dared to be different.

In his recent Instagram post, the ‘Jaat’ actor reflected on how what once began as a bold and unconventional narrative has now earned the status of a cult classic in Indian cinema. Celebrating the journey of the gripping crime drama, Hooda shared his reflections on how the film continues to resonate with audiences even years after its release.

The actor shared a scene featuring him from the film and captioned it, “9 years of Laal Rang — and the love still runs deep. What started as a bold story became a cult classic, thanks to you. Here’s to the blood, brotherhood, and the bond that’s only grown stronger over time. Grateful for every ounce of love this film continues to receive..@afzalistan @vipinpatwaofficial #Laalrang.”

“Laal Rang,” directed by Syed Ahmad Afzal and produced by Nitika Thakur and Krian Media, also featured Akshay Oberoi and Piaa Bajpai. The crime drama, set against the backdrop of Haryana, explores the dark underbelly of illegal blood bank operations. It follows the journey of two friends whose lives spiral as they become entangled in the illicit trade. The film was released on April 22, 2016.

Coming back to Randeep Hooda, the actor recently made headlines after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by his mother, Asha Hooda, and his sister, Dr. Anjali Hooda. The actor took to social media to express his gratitude and shared the highlights of the meeting. In his post, the 'Highway' actor reflected on a meaningful interaction with the Prime Minister, praising his foresight and thoughtful perspective on India’s future. The actor shared that their discussion touched on several significant subjects, such as the growing global influence of Indian cinema and the rising appreciation for genuine, rooted storytelling in the industry.

Sharing his photos with PM Modi, Randeep penned a heartfelt note that read, “It was a great honour and a privilege to meet the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi ji. His insight, wisdom, and thoughts on the future of our great country are always so inspiring. His pat on the back is a great encouragement to keep doing good work in our respective fields and contributing to the growth of our nation.”

He added, “We spoke about the global rise of Indian cinema, the power of authentic storytelling, and the government’s visionary new OTT platform—WAVES—set to amplify Indian voices on the world stage. It was also a proud family moment to be joined by my mother, Asha Hooda, and sister, Dr. Anjali Hooda, who also exchanged thoughts with the PM on his initiatives of anti obesity drive and holistic wellness,” the actor added. The family was deeply moved by the Prime Minister’s receptiveness and encouragement for the arts and regional welfare.”

