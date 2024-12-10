Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Sparks Revival for PVR Inox Theatres

The release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, has not only taken the Indian box office by storm but also provided a much-needed boost to the multiplex chain PVR Inox. With the film on track to enter the coveted ₹1000 crore club, it has become a lifeline for theatres struggling to regain their pre-pandemic glory.

Right from its release, Pushpa 2 set the cash registers ringing with an exceptional opening day collection, followed by a record-breaking first weekend. The film has now earned the distinction of being the biggest Indian blockbuster of the year. With record-breaking ticket sales, it has shattered several all-time industry benchmarks.

While Pushpa 2 has seen tremendous success in South India, its performance in North India is even more significant. The Hindi belt, home to a large number of multiplexes, has been grappling with underwhelming box office collections from Bollywood releases this year. Prior to the release of Pushpa 2, trade analysts had projected a total gross collection of ₹1000 crore, with ₹500 crore expected from Hindi markets alone.

Exceeding expectations, Pushpa 2 became the fastest Hindi-language film to hit ₹291 crore net in just four days. With the current momentum, the film is well-positioned to double this figure, offering a lifeline to PVR Inox's ailing finances.

PVR Inox has faced financial strain not only due to underperforming films but also due to delayed releases and the growing popularity of OTT platforms. However, Pushpa 2's success could change the narrative. Trade analysts predict a 33% quarter-on-quarter increase in collections for Hindi films, with an estimated ₹560 crore coming from PVR Inox’s operations alone. If these projections materialize, PVR Inox could achieve pre-pandemic occupancy levels, signaling a return to profitability.

While Pushpa 2 currently faces no major competition at the box office, one film that might challenge its dominance is Baby John, a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Theri. Starring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh, with music composed by Thaman, Baby John brings a Southern flavor to Bollywood. However, given Pushpa 2’s extraordinary run, even a successful launch for Baby John may not dent its momentum.

With the Hindi market rallying behind Pushpa 2, PVR Inox finds itself on a much-needed path to recovery. As the film continues its dream run at the box office, the multiplex chain’s profitability is likely to see a significant boost. Pushpa 2’s extraordinary success may well restore investor confidence, improve occupancy rates, and help PVR Inox recover from its pandemic-induced losses.

In the coming days, trade experts will keep a close watch on the film’s performance. If the current trajectory continues, Pushpa 2 could cement its position as one of the highest-grossing films of all time, with PVR Inox emerging as one of its biggest beneficiaries.

