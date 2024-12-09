SSMB29: January 2025 Shooting with Rs 1000 Crore Budget

The wait is finally over for fans of the Super Star! Mahesh Babu's highly-anticipated film, SSMB29, is all set to go on floors in January. The film, which has been in the making for quite some time now, has generated immense buzz among fans and film enthusiasts alike.

Sources close to the film unit say SSMB29 will be a two-part film, and every part is going to be an all-visual treat. Reportedly, the budget of this movie has been pegged at a whopping ₹1000 cr, making it one of the costliest movies ever made in India. Mahesh Babu's fans have been waiting for the shoot of the film to begin, and the news has sent them into a tizzy. Social media platforms are filled with fans sharing their excitement and anticipation for the film.

With the shoot of the film planned to start in January, it will be a new beginning for Mahesh Babu and his fans as well. The team will be busy with their labour of toil to make the film meet the sky-scraping expectations of fans as well as critics.

As the shoot of the film progresses, we can expect more updates and sneak into the making of the film. Stay tuned to this space for more exciting news and updates about SSMB29!

