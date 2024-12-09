Govt's negligence causing deaths of new mothers, babies: K'taka BJP chief

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 9 (IANS) Karnataka BJP President and MLA, B.Y. Vijayendra on Monday said that the Congress-led government's negligence was resulting in the deaths of new mothers and infants in the state.

Speaking to the media after visiting the government hospital in Belagavi on Monday, he said, “We are here to understand the facts. This visit is not about politics. Today, the poor are being wronged, and new mothers and infants are losing their lives. We will raise this issue in the Assembly.”

He further remarked that the ministers responsible — including Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and the Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil — are not taking these deaths seriously.

He stressed the need for the government to recognise its accountability and act on it immediately.

The Congress government led by CM Siddaramaiah has no concern for north Karnataka, he claimed and added that the state currently has a development-deficient government.

He mentioned that discussions have been held with Opposition leaders regarding this.

On one side, the government is accused of scams, and on the other, there is a lack of development, Vijayendra claimed.

He pointed out that even ruling party legislators are turning against each other.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, criticised the situation, stating that confusion surrounds the issue of these maternal and infant deaths.

“We are witnessing hospitals turning into mortuaries,” he claimed.

He alleged that the situation has arisen, as the focus is on corruption rather than maintaining hospitals.

He claimed that purchasing substandard medicines had led to such tragic incidents in many places.

Narayanaswamy said that this was why BJP leaders, including Vijayendra, former Deputy Chief Minister, C.N. Ashwath Narayan, BJP MLAs Shashikala Jolle, and senior leader Hemalatha Nayak, visited the hospital to gather accurate information from doctors about the situation.

The issue of maternal deaths in government hospitals in Ballari district came to the forefront with the death of Sumaya who was admitted to VIMS in Ballari on November 10.

Following cesarean surgery on November 12, she was administered IV fluids, after which she developed kidney issues that eventually led to multiple organ failure. She was undergoing dialysis but succumbed on December 5.

Prior to Sumaya, Rojamma, Nandini, Muskaan, Mahalaxmi and Lalitamma also died due to post-delivery complications in Ballari district.

These incidents have caused widespread concern and outrage across the state.

