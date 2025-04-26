Hamas delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks

Gaza April 26 (IANS) A Hamas delegation arrived in Egypt's Cairo on Saturday to discuss efforts toward reaching a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

In a press statement, Hamas said the delegation has started meetings with Egyptian officials to present the movement's vision for a comprehensive deal, which includes a Gaza ceasefire, a prisoner exchange with Israel, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and the launch of reconstruction efforts.

The delegation is also expected to discuss with the Egyptian side the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza due to the ongoing Israeli blockade and the urgent need to facilitate the entry of food and medical supplies, read the statement.

Hamas further indicated that the discussions would address the formation of a community support committee to manage Gaza's civil affairs and other internal matters.

Meanwhile, senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi said in a press statement that the negotiations mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States in Cairo and Doha are continuing.

Mardawi added that Hamas would demonstrate flexibility to reach an agreement that ends the conflict and ensures a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, with international guarantees to prevent the resumption of hostilities.

"We insist on obtaining international guarantees for ending the war," Mardawi said, stressing that Hamas would not accept partial or temporary arrangements.

Israel halted the entry of goods and supplies into Gaza on March 2, following the expiration of the first six-week phase of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas that started on January 19, Xinhua news agency reported. Israel claimed the move was due to Hamas' rejection of its offer to extend the first phase. Israeli forces then resumed strikes across Gaza on March 18, effectively ending the phased truce.

Indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel, brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, have been ongoing for weeks, aiming to end the prolonged conflict in Gaza, which erupted in October 2023.

