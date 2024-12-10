Thangalaan Streaming Now on Netflix – Surprise Release Stuns Fans

Chiyan Vikram and Pa. Ranjith's masterpiece "Thangalaan" has made a silent yet sensational entry on Netflix, catching fans by surprise. The film, which hit theaters on August 15 and emerged as a blockbuster, had fans eagerly waiting for its OTT release. Without any prior announcement or promotional buzz, Netflix has now begun streaming "Thangalaan," sparking excitement among movie lovers.

Multi-Language Release

Apart from Tamil, "Thangalaan" is also available in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, catering to a wide audience. The film's surprise release has drawn attention, especially since fans had been awaiting updates on its OTT arrival for weeks.

Also read: Mahesh Babu's SSMB29: January 2025 Shooting with Rs 1000 Crore Budget

Controversy and Court Petition

Interestingly, the film’s OTT release comes after a legal hurdle. Porkodi, a resident of Tiruvallur, filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Madras High Court seeking to halt the OTT release. The petitioner claimed that "Thangalaan" contains scenes that allegedly insult the Vaishnava community while glorifying Buddhist ideologies. The plea argued that the film's OTT release could trigger religious unrest between the two communities. After a court trial, the matter was resolved, allowing the movie to be released on streaming platforms.

Storyline of "Thangalaan"

Set against the backdrop of a gold hunt in 1850 during British rule, "Thangalaan" is an intense period drama. Vikram plays the titular role of Thangalaan, a man living with his family in the village of Veppur. His fate takes a dramatic turn when he is compelled to accompany an English nobleman named Clement on a quest for gold. The journey is fraught with bizarre and mysterious encounters. The core plot revolves around Tangalan's quest for gold and his evolving relationships with two pivotal characters, Aranya and Aarti.

Also read: Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Luxurious Hyderabad Home: Photos

Sequel on the Way

Following the success of the first part, actor Vikram has officially confirmed that "Thangalaan 2" is in the works. This announcement has only fueled the excitement of fans, who are now looking forward to the continuation of the story.

With its gripping narrative, powerful performances, and historical backdrop, "Thangalaan" has left an indelible mark on viewers. The unexpected release on Netflix has only amplified the buzz, drawing in a wider audience to experience the magic of this period drama.

Also read: Fahadh Faasil Comments on Sukumar Amid Shekavath Character Controversy