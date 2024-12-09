Fahadh Faasil Comments on Sukumar Amid Shekavath Character Controversy

Sukumar, one of Tollywood’s most respected directors, is known not only for his cinematic style and gripping storytelling but also for his distinctive personality both on and off set. His approach to filmmaking has earned him widespread admiration, though it’s not without its challenges, especially for those who work with him.

Known for his perfectionist nature, Sukumar can be a tough taskmaster. His demanding work ethic often means that his team works under pressure, with some reports suggesting that his high expectations can even bring tears to the crew during shoots. His films are notorious for their delayed schedules and constant changes, with scenes and dialogues frequently being revised on the fly. This often leads to frustration among the cast and crew, who find themselves adjusting to new directions on a regular basis.

However, despite the pressure, Sukumar’s ability to produce outstanding results keeps everyone going. Producers, though bearing the brunt of the delays, understand that the final product will be worth the extra effort. It’s this commitment to quality that fuels the team’s patience, knowing that Sukumar’s vision will lead to cinematic success.

Fahadh Faasil, who played the antagonist in Sukumar’s Pushpa and Pushpa 2, opened up about his experience working with the director. Fahadh revealed that Sukumar had warned him upfront about his tendency to change scenes and dialogues, even during the shoot. After being deeply impressed by Sukumar’s Rangasthalam, Fahadh was eager to join Pushpa but was made aware of the constant alterations Sukumar often made during filming. The director reassured him that such changes were inevitable and encouraged him not to get too attached to any specific lines or scenes. Sukumar even offered to stop the shoot for the day if any adjustments were necessary, giving Fahadh the flexibility to adapt.

Fahadh praised Sukumar for this flexibility, acknowledging that the freedom to make adjustments on the spot made the process much smoother despite the challenges. This approach, while demanding, ultimately fostered a creative environment where actors could feel free to explore their roles without being confined to a rigid script.

In a surprising turn, Fahadh also revealed that Sukumar had once considered making a documentary for Netflix on the topic of red sandalwood smuggling, inspired by the research for Pushpa. This insight into Sukumar’s creative mind showcases his broad vision and commitment to exploring diverse narratives, adding another layer to his reputation as a visionary director in the Telugu film industry.

Working with Sukumar may be a tough journey, but for those who are willing to embrace the process, the end result is nothing short of cinematic brilliance.

