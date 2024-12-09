Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection: Beats Hollywood Blockbuster Interstellar

To the shock of many, Allu Arjun's most anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule has topped Christopher Nolan's sci-fi drama Interstellar at the North American box office. According to Box Office Mojo's report, Pushpa 2: The Rule holds the fourth position, relegating Interstellar to fifth place.

Sukumar's magnum opus has already grossed $1,700,000 in two days. This film opened on 1,245 screens. Interstellar, which benefited from an IMAX re-release on 165 screens, drew in $1,370,000 in the same two days.

This is yet another testimony of the gargantuan popularity of Pushpa 2: The Rule, as it had already managed to break various box office records in India within two days of its release, collecting ₹294 crore on just the first day. The film has gathered a worldwide collection of ₹421.30 crore to date.

Pushpa 2: The Rule has taken over all the IMAX screens in India, and that is why Interstellar's re-release has been delayed. It is because of its interesting story, great performances, and intelligent direction that the movie has done well.

Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule is the story of Pushpa Raj, a red sandalwood smuggler, who is unable to win respect from his estranged family and police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna play important roles in the film.

As Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to rule the box office, it will be interesting to see how it will perform in the coming days.

