March 7 Telugu Releases: Chhaava, Kingston, Officer On Duty

Post the release of Thandel, there haven't been too many options for movie-goers in the Telugu states to watch and relish cinema. Mazaka did generate good buzz but the mixed reviews from critics forced audiences to rather watch it on OTT than in theatres. Only Dragon is attracting youth to the movies. Even the Telugu dubbed version has been doing great and people have been flocking to the movies to watch this movie.

Barring this, no other releases have been able to make a lasting impact and it looks like even the first week of March will be dry for Telugu releases. Right now, March 7th, the first Friday of the month, has three dubbed movies lined up for release. One of them is Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava. The movie was a smash hit at the Hindi box office and it emerged as the biggest hit in the actor's career.

The reason for releasing the movie in Telugu was due to the hype the original got in the Telugu states. Geetha Arts took on the responsibility to release the dubbed version and it remains to be seen if audiences give this movie a bumper opening.

One more dubbed movie to release in the first week of March is Kingston. The movie is generating great buzz in the Tamil market for its unique concept. GV Prakash and his team are even planning the movie's promotions uniquely. The film, directed by Kamal Prakash, will have Divya Bharathi playing the lead opposite GV.

Malayalam cinema had a strong start to the year with Asif Ali's Rekhachithram. The movie emerged as a huge box-office hit and people are awaiting its OTT release with bated breath. Another movie that has garnered the audience's attention is Kunchacko Boban's Officer on Duty. The movie has emerged as a sleeper hit at the box office and its Telugu version will hit the screens this week.

All in all, it's a week filled with dubbed releases and it remains to be seen how many of them will emerge successful.