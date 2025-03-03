Allu Arjun, Atlee Movie: Will Smith Dropped, Top Star to Join!

Fresh off the historic success of Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun is wasting no time and is set to kickstart his next big project. With his much-anticipated collaboration with Trivikram facing delays, the Icon Star is now joining hands with acclaimed Tamil director Atlee for a pan-India spectacle.

A Rs 600 Crore Mega Project

The Allu Arjun-Atlee film is turning out to be even bigger than expected. The project has been officially locked, with leading Tamil production house Sun Pictures set to invest a staggering Rs 600 crore, including the remuneration for both Allu Arjun and Atlee, which has already surpassed Rs 100 crore.

Star-Studded Cast and Genre

Adding to the excitement, the film will also feature another top star, preferably from the South Indian film industry. Atlee has crafted a gripping reincarnation drama with a period touch, promising a grand cinematic experience. The director initially considered Hollywood superstar Will Smith for a pivotal role but later dropped the idea due to his high remuneration.

The film will boast three leading heroines, with Janhvi Kapoor emerging as the frontrunner for one of the female leads.

Production Timeline and Release Date

Pre-production work for this ambitious project will commence in April 2025, with filming set to begin in the latter half of the year. If all goes as planned, the movie is expected to hit theaters in summer 2026.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun’s mythological magnum opus with Trivikram will begin production in 2026, as the star prefers to focus on one project at a time.