Abhishek Bachchan battles time and fate to fulfill his daughter’s dream in ‘Be Happy’ trailer

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) The trailer for “Be Happy,” starring Abhishek Bachchan and Nora Fatehi, is finally out.

In the intriguing trailer, Abhishek takes on the role of a determined father fighting against time and fate to make his daughter’s dream a reality. The emotional journey promises to tug at heartstrings as the film beautifully portrays the deep bond between a father and daughter.

Speaking about the film, the 'Dhoom' actor, who essays the role of Shiv, shared, “Playing Shiv was an emotional journey, as he is a father fighting against time and fate to make his daughter’s dream come true. Be Happy is more than just a movie; it's a powerful testament to resilience—reminding us that the bravest thing we can do is keep moving forward, even when life's toughest moments try to hold us back, much like in dance.”

He added, “The film owes its heart and soul to Remo's vision and expertise. His ability to weave depth and emotion into every scene is unparalleled, and I believe the audience will feel a profound connection to the story and its characters. I’m looking forward to the movie premiering on Prime Video on March 14.”

Talking about her experience of working with Abhishek, Nora mentioned, "Working on Be Happy has been an incredibly rewarding experience. Portraying a dancer was especially meaningful to me, as it allowed me to merge my two greatest passions—acting and dancing. I’ve always enjoyed working with children, and it was wonderful to see Inayat bring such authenticity to her character. Sharing the screen with Abhishek Bachchan was a fantastic experience—his dedication and focus elevated every scene. Reuniting with Remo D’Souza, a visionary director and renowned choreographer, was equally inspiring. His expertise in dance storytelling pushed me to bring out the best in my character. Be Happy is a celebration of dreams and the resilience of the human spirit, and I believe it will resonate with audiences worldwide.”

“Be Happy” is produced by Lizelle Remo D’Souza under the banner of Remo Dsouza Entertainment Pvt Ltd and directed by Remo D’Souza. The family drama also stars Nassar, Inayat Verma, Johny Lever, and Harleen Sethi.

“Be Happy” is set to premiere on Prime Video in India and in over 240 countries and territories worldwide on March 14.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.