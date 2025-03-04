Allu Arjun-Atlee Movie: Five Heroines, Hollywood Cast, Massive Budget

Icon Star Allu Arjun is reportedly on the verge of finalizing his next big project with renowned director Atlee. According to industry sources, the official agreements are expected to be closed by March 20. The actor, who recently returned from an overseas trip, is set to meet with Atlee and Sun Pictures to finalize the details of this much-anticipated venture.

Reincarnation Theme on Cards?

While speculations are rife that the film will revolve around a reincarnation theme, an official confirmation is still awaited. Fans are eagerly looking forward to more details about the plot, which is expected to be a grand-scale entertainer.

Five Heroines, Mostly International Stars

One of the major highlights of Atlee’s script is that it requires five heroines, with a significant focus on foreign actresses. Reports suggest that the director is keen on casting American, Korean, and other international stars for three of the female leads. Meanwhile, Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor is being considered for the main female lead, along with another Indian actress yet to be finalized.

Another Male Lead to Join Allu Arjun

Adding to the excitement, the film will feature another prominent male actor alongside Allu Arjun. The casting details for this role are still under wraps, but it is expected to bring a fresh dynamic to the film.

Anirudh Ravichander on Board for Music

Music sensation Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose the soundtrack for this high-budget entertainer. His collaboration with Atlee has previously delivered chartbusters, raising expectations for this project as well.

Allu Arjun’s North India Market Expansion

With the monumental success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun is strategically focusing on expanding his market in North India. This collaboration with Atlee, known for his mass entertainers, is seen as a step in that direction.

Meanwhile, the actor also has a project lined up with director Trivikram Srinivas. However, the shooting for that film is expected to commence only towards the end of 2025 or early 2026, depending on the progress of Atlee’s film.