Recognising Talent and Service: Sakshi Excellence Awards 2025

Haryana State Governor Bandaru Dattatreya graced the prestigious Sakshi Excellence Awards 2025 event on February 28 in Hyderabad. Mr Dattatreya acknowledged the many individuals who serve society selflessly, expecting nothing in return. He stressed that recognizing and encouraging their contributions would further motivate them, making their lives a source of inspiration for many. Dattatreya commended the Sakshi Media Group for successfully organizing the Excellence Awards for the past ten years and lauded their dedicated efforts.

"Selecting recipients for the Excellence Awards is no simple process. Identifying those who serve, analyzing the impact of their contributions, and shortlisting the most deserving individuals is a major challenge for the jury," said Bandaru Dattatreya. He praised the selection process and congratulated the jury members for their meticulous evaluation. Expressing his gratitude, he thanked Sakshi for inviting him as the chief guest for this grand gala event.

During the ceremony, Governor Bandaru Dattatreya presented the Sakshi Excellence Awards to nine distinguished individuals in categories such as environmental conservation, agriculture, education, social development, business, industry, and healthcare. The event was attended by Bharathi Cements Marketing Director Ravinder Reddy, ICFAI University Directors K.L. Narayana and K.S. Venugopal Rao, Vice President Srikanth Pothuri, as well as senior executives, directors, and editors from Sakshi.