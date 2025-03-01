A spiritual marvel: Chiranjeevi shares first experience of visiting BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) Southern superstar Chiranjeevi Konidela recently visited BAPS mandir in Abu Dhabi and was thrilled and overwhelmed to witness the grandeur and splendour of the first Hindu Temple in the Gulf nation.

Sharing his first experience of visiting the temple, the actor said that he was ecstatic and overjoyed, however, finding it difficult to put it together in words.

"To visit this marvel, the vibrations I have drawn on - there are no words. I can't express it in words. My heart should tell, not me. Every corner of this place shows its speciality," said the Padma Vibhushan awardee.

Further showering praise on the spiritual wonder, the veteran Telugu actor said this is the greatest feeling he has experienced in the Mandir.

"Each and every corner of this temple is a marvel. Here, I could see the universe - not as a religion, not as spirituality - it is beyond that, something I can't explain," he said.

He further said that the importance given to Islamic country inside the temple premises is unparalleled and added, "The thought of Swami Ji (Pramukh Swamiji) has manifested today in this form. It is not an easy task."

The actor saluted the determination of Pramukh Swamiji Maharaj to build the Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi and stated that the grand temple was built here when 99 people saw this as an "impossible" task.

"That is the strength of his thoughts. 99 per cent of people said -- No, you can't build a temple here. But, the one and only person who believed was Swamiji (Pramukh Swamiji Maharaj). He believed and today, we can see it as a reality,” he pointed out.

"I feel this is the power of Swami Ji (Pramukh Swami Maharaj), whose belief and thoughts were so strong that everything fell into place. I feel blessed to have come here with my family," he remarked.

He said that he was taken aback when he knew that more than 5,000 people worked here to create the marvel in just two years and also vowed to visit the temple, whenever he visits Abu Dhabi again.

The veteran actor and philanthropist also thanked the UAE government for embracing the Hindu faith and facilitating the construction of first Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.