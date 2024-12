December 9 - 15 OTT releases: Latest web series and Movies!

Get ready for an exciting week of OTT releases! From December 9 to 15, several exciting movies and series are set to release on popular OTT platforms. From Hollywood blockbusters to regional films and series, here's what's new:

Amazon Prime Video:

Secret Level - December 10 (English series)

Singham Again - December 12 (Hindi movie)

Bandish Bandits Season 2 (Hindi series) - December 13

Netflix:

The Shape of Love (Japanese series) - December 9

The Great British Baking Show Holiday Season 7 (English series) - December 9

The Recruit (English series) - December 9

Dream Home Makeover Season 4 (English series) - December 9

The King's Woman (English series) - December 11

How to Make Millions Before Graduation (Thai movie) - December 12

Invisible (Spanish series) - December 13

Hotstar:

Dream Production (English series) - December 11

Hari Katha (Telugu series) - December 13

Trial Season 2 (English series) - December 13

Zee5:

Dispatch (Hindi movie) - December 13

Sony LIV:

Bogen Villa (Telugu dubbed movie) - December 13

