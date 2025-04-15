Andhra liquor scam: SIT serves notice to former YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy

Amaravati, April 15 (IANS) The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the alleged liquor scam in Andhra Pradesh during the YSR Congress Party regime, has served notice to former MP V. Vijayasai Reddy, directing him to appear before it.

The former MP has been asked to appear before the SIT at its office in Vijayawada on April 18.

Vijayasai Reddy resigned from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and also quit as an MP in January.

The TDP-led NDA government constituted the SIT in November last year to investigate the allegations of irregularities and corruption in Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) under the YSRCP tenure.

Vijayasai Reddy last month distanced himself from the scam and alleged that Kasireddy Rajasekhar Reddy, the IT advisor to then Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was behind the liquor scam.

The SIT on Monday conducted searches in the house and other properties of Rajashekar Reddy in Hyderabad.

Multiple teams conducted searches on the properties of Rajashekar Reddy, located at various places in and around Hyderabad.

The SIT has already served notices to Rajasekhar Reddy, directing him to appear before it. He, however, failed to appear.

The TDP leaders alleged that some YSRCP leaders had links with the liquor manufacturers, floated many local brands, conducted cash payments and made illegal money.

The SIT reportedly identified the involvement of some political leaders, private persons and others in the scam. Having recorded statements from liquor manufacturers, it has allegedly established the existence of a scam estimated at Rs 4,000 crore.

The investigating officers reportedly traced the money trail of kickbacks involving a sitting Lok Sabha member and a former Rajya Sabha member from the YSRCP.

Last month, TDP MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayulu urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to investigate the liquor scam in Andhra Pradesh, claiming that it is larger than the Delhi liquor scandal.

He alleged that the scam resulted in a loss of Rs 18,860 crore to the state exchequer from 2019 to 2024 and requested Amit Shah to order a probe by the Enforcement Directorate and other central agencies.

Devarayulu also stated in the Lok Sabha that the YSRCP misled people by initially promising prohibition but later facilitated a monopolised liquor industry under their control.

