Swiggy shares tank 38 pc this year amid mounting losses, slowing growth

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Swiggy's share price has taken a sharp hit this year by plunging 38.32 per cent year-to-date (YTD) on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), as investor sentiment weakens over the company's rising losses and margin pressures.

The stock, which closed flat at Rs 334.5 on Tuesday, has been under sustained pressure amid growing concerns about its quick commerce business and slowing growth in the food delivery segment.

Over the past six months, the stock has fallen 26.64 per cent, while the last one-month data shows a decline of 6.05 per cent on the NSE.

Even though Swiggy saw a minor recovery of 4.29 per cent in the past five days, the broader trend remains negative as analysts warn of persistent challenges ahead.

Bank of America (BofA) last month downgraded Swiggy’s rating to 'underperform', slashing its target price from Rs 420 to Rs 325.

The brokerage cited slowing growth in the food delivery segment and intensifying competition in the quick commerce space as major risks.

BofA also pointed out that rising competition from new entrants offering deep discounts, coupled with higher marketing expenses, will likely impact Swiggy's profitability in the near term.

“This increased competition could lead to higher marketing expenses, greater platform discounts, and a drop in delivery charges for consumers,” the brokerage said on March 26.

The bigger concern, analysts say, is that profits from food delivery -- once a stable source -- are now being redirected to cover losses in quick commerce, a business that remains far from breakeven.

Adding to the gloom, the company reported a Rs 799 crore net loss in Q3 FY25 -- a 39 per cent jump from the year-ago period.

Sequentially too, losses grew sharply compared to the previous quarter. Swiggy’s operating loss (EBITDA before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) rose to Rs 725.66 crore.

However, revenue from operations grew 10.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 3,993 crore, thanks to higher contributions from Instamart.

The food delivery platform is set to announce its Q4 FY25 results soon.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.