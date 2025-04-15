R Madhavan says 'Kesari Chapter 2' will make the world realize what we are capable of doing

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) R Madhavan believes "Kesari Chapter 2" will make the world realize what we as Indians are capable of doing.

Talking during the grand premiere of the historical drama in Delhi,

the '3 Idiots' actor revealed that he has had the good fortune of being part of some very historical films, a lot of them depicting good stories about our country. However, he thinks "Kesari Chapter 2" will be his proudest film.

Madhavan went on to add, "I just think they should see the film, the message is very, very loud and clear, we are a very proud country with very proud people, the days of taking an Indian for granted and thinking of us as weak are gone."

He further stated that the world should see the film and realize what we are capable of doing.

The special screening of "Kesari Chapter 2" that took place on Tuesday

was attended by several prominent political leaders and dignitaries. Along with Madhavan, the event saw Akshay Kumar, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and Minister Anurag Thakur in attendance.

Akshay also addressed the screening saying that he is very grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for acknowledging lawyer-nationalist C. Sankaran Nair.

“I would say that I'm very, very grateful and happy that he has seen this and acknowledged it… But he knows about it, and he knew it from the beginning, and that's very kind of him to say, and it happened when the movie was getting released,” Akshay shared.

A spiritual sequel to the 2019 historical war drama "Kesari", the film is a cinematic adaptation of the book "The Case That Shook The Empire" by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, based on the life of C. Sankaran Nair and the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

"Kesari Chapter 2" will be reaching the audience in the theaters on April 18.

