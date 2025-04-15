Dear Uma Releasing on April 18, Aims to Raise Awareness, Says Sumaya Reddy 

Telugu actress Sumaya Reddy is all set to make her debut as a producer, writer, and lead actress with the upcoming film Dear Uma, slated for release on April 18th. The film stars Prithvi Amber in the male lead role. While Nagesh took charge as the line producer, Nithin Reddy served as the executive producer. The film’s screenplay, dialogues, and direction were helmed by Sai Rajesh Mahadev. Acclaimed cinematographer Raj Thota brought his visual expertise to the project, and popular music composer Radhan crafted the soundtrack.

As part of the film's promotional activities, Sumaya Reddy sat down with the media to share her journey and experiences behind the making of Dear Uma.

Ms. Sumaya Reddy, can you tell us a bit about your background?

I'm from Anantapur and began my career in modelling before transitioning into films. I’ve been passionate about cinema since childhood. Initially, I assumed filmmaking would be easy, but I quickly realized it’s a far more demanding journey than it appeared.

What inspired you to write and make Dear Uma?

During the COVID-19 lockdown, I had a recurring dream every single day—it felt almost like it was haunting me. That dream eventually became the foundation for Dear Uma. This story comes from a deeply personal space and is crafted to resonate with audiences on many levels.

How did Prithvi Amber come on board for the project?

We first approached a few Telugu actors, but for various reasons, things didn’t work out. When we narrated the story to Prithvi Amber, he connected with it instantly. Despite being a part of a new production house, he didn’t hesitate—he came on board purely for the story.

Does the film critique the medical field?

We’re not criticizing the medical field itself, but we are shedding light on the workings of some corporate hospitals. The story explores what can go wrong when the middlemen between doctors and patients are neither competent nor ethical.

What genre does Dear Uma fall into?

Dear Uma blends fiction with reality. It goes beyond delivering a social message—we're also offering a potential solution. The film is intended to spark awareness and reflection. I hadn’t originally planned to take on both the lead role and production, but it became necessary as the project evolved.

Did the film's budget exceed your expectations?

Yes, definitely. We brought in industry veterans like Raj Thota and Radhan and also worked with some well-known actors. Naturally, the scale and ambition of the film pushed the budget higher than we had planned.

What’s more challenging—acting or producing?

Producing, without a doubt. Acting feels far more manageable in comparison. As a producer, it was tough watching large sums of money being spent so quickly. It was a steep learning curve, but a valuable one.

Tell us about the team behind Dear Uma

I’ve known Sai Rajesh for quite some time. When I narrated the story to him, he immediately connected with it and came on board. Radhan’s music is truly the heart of the film, while Raj Thota’s visuals are sure to captivate audiences. We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve created and are excited for everyone to see it on April 18. We hope viewers embrace Dear Uma and the message it carries.