Delhi enter Swami Vivekananda U20 Men's NFC quarterfinal

Narainpur, April 15 (IANS) Defending champions Delhi registered a 6-0 win against Andhra Pradesh in Group F of the Swami Vivekananda U-20 Men's National Football Championship 2025 here at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Ground on Tuesday to enter the quarterfinal of the tournament.

The winners led 4-0 at halftime. Laishram Rahul Meitei scored a brace in the 8th and 45th minutes, Moirangthem Rajeshwor Singh in the 12th, and Kushagra Chaudhary in the 24th minute, followed by Arman Ahmad in the 66th and Bhaskar Chhetri in the 81st minute.

Delhi qualified for the quarterfinals with two wins from as many games and a massive tally of 20 goals. They will now face Chandigarh in the last eight on Thursday.

Defending champions Delhi began their title defence with a massive 14-0 win against Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in their opening Group F fixture.

Earlier, Chandigarh qualified for the quarter-finals after a 1-0 win over Telangana at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Ground on Monday. Thanks to Manveer Singh's last-minute winner, Chandigarh ended Group E with a perfect tally of nine points, including prior victories over Pondicherry (5-0) and Uttarakhand (2-0).

In the last match of Group E, a dead rubber, Uttarakhand defeated Pondicherry 5-1 to end their campaign with a win.

On the opening day, Chandigarh handed a 5-0 drubbing to Pondicherry to go top of the table in Group E while Telangana and Uttarakhand played out a goalless draw.

A total of 36 teams were split into eight groups (four groups with five teams each and four groups with four teams each). The eight group winners will progress to the quarterfinals.

