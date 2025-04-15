Japanese Ambassador meets 97-year-old freedom fighter Asha Sahay in Patna

Patna, April 15 (IANS) On his official visit to Bihar, Japanese Ambassador to India Keiichi Ono paid tribute to India’s freedom movement by meeting Asha Sahay Choudhry, a veteran of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Rani of Jhansi Regiment.

Born in 1928, Choudhry joined the regiment inspired by Netaji’s call for India’s independence. Now 97, she lives in Patna and remains a symbol of courage and patriotism.

“I had the honor of meeting Ms. Asha Sahay Choudhry, who was born in Japan in 1928 & joined the Rani of the Jhansi Regiment, inspired by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, dedicating herself to India's independence. Deeply admire her devotion to her motherland & wish her continued health,” Ambassador Ono posted on the social media platform X.

Asha Sahay Choudhry was born in Kobe, Japan, in 1928. Her father, Anand Mohan Sahay, was a Minister in the Cabinet of the Azad Hind Government and a Political Adviser to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Asha met Netaji with her mother, Sati Sen Sahay when she was 15. She was formally inducted into the Rani of the Jhansi Regiment in early 1945. She trained in Bangkok and was imprisoned after the Japanese surrender. She was reunited with her father in April 1946.

In a heartwarming cultural moment, the ambassador also embraced Bihar’s culinary traditions, posting a now-viral photo of himself relishing the state’s iconic litti-chokha.

“Namaste Bihar! Finally got a chance to eat the world-famous litti-chokha -- awesome taste! Ajab swad ba!” he wrote, delighting social media users.

His visit coincided with Sattuan, a traditional festival celebrated on April 14, which marks the consumption of sattu-based dishes. Ono's Bihari thali featured regional delicacies such as launglata, rasiya, buttermilk, bajka-kachri, and rice, showcasing the state’s rich food culture.

As part of the diplomatic tour, Ambassador Ono, along with Japan Tourism Agency Commissioner Naoya Haraikawa and other embassy officials, visited Bodh Gaya and meditated under the Bodhi Tree at the Mahabodhi Temple complex.

He said, “Visited Prema Metta School in Bodhgaya, where local children receive free education. Young people study Japanese at the attached language school, and some graduates are now working in Japan. I felt great hope for the futures of India and Japan through their smiles and ambition."

The delegation also reviewed the progress of the Japan-funded Bihar National Highway Improvement Project, specifically the Patna-Gaya-Dobhi four-lane road. The initiative aims to reduce travel time and boost economic activity and tourism in the region.

“The project is expected to contribute significantly to tourism and the economy,” Ono shared online.

Notably, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had also savored litti-chokha during his India visit, reflecting the deepening cultural connection between Japan and Bihar.

