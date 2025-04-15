Maha govt signs MoUs to set up state-of-the-art labs in 20 ITIs and provide training

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) The Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Innovation on Tuesday signed MoUs for the establishment of state- of-the-art laboratories in 20 industrial training institutes (ITIs), organise fairs to train micro and small entrepreneurs and generate employment, increase technical education and employment opportunities of disabled students studying in ITIs in the state.

These MoUs were inked with the Sri Sri Rural Development Program Trust Bangalore, Schneider Electric India Foundation Bangalore, Deasara Foundation of Pune and Project Mumbai in Andheri in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Further, the tripartite agreement was signed between the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training and Sri Sri Rural Development and the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training to provide new technology and industrial training to the youth.

According to the government release, Sri Sri Rural Development Program Trust is a charitable organisation that works through various initiatives to provide soft skills, leadership and vocational training to trainees for employment and self-employment, while Schneider Electric India Foundation works through various initiatives to provide education, skill training, employment and self-employment to the youth across the country through its social responsibility fund.

The Schneider Electric India Foundation will upgrade the quality of electrician workshops in 20 government industrial training institutes in the state over the next three years and set up a solar technician lab and an industrial automation lab.

Schneider Electric India Foundation will also provide free 15-day training in modern technology and soft skills to all the artisans of the electrical industry in the state in Bangalore.

Due to this MoU, 9750 trainees will benefit from training in modern technology and industrial automation in the electrician and renewable energy sectors in phases over the next four years. The ITIs included for these initiatives are from Mumbai, Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur, Amravati, Nashik, etc.

Under this project, training will be provided in the next four years from 2025-26. The number of ITIs and the number of trainees will be increased every year.

In the first year, 1,500 youth will be trained in 10 centres, 2,250 in 15 centres in the second year, and 3,000 each in the third and the fourth years.

Due to this MoU, 9,750 trainees will benefit from training in electricians and modern technology and industrial automation in the renewable energy sector in phases over the next four years.

Moreover, the MoU was also signed between the Maharashtra State Innovation Society and Deasara Foundation. As per the MoU, the support will be provided to micro and small entrepreneurs through training, expert guidance and professional development programmes. Entrepreneurial meetups will be organised in various districts. This programme aims to reach 5,000 beneficiaries, in which aspiring entrepreneurs, established innovators and early-stage startups will participate.

The government release said that the Deasara Foundation will provide necessary support and guidance to entrepreneurs to start and grow their businesses.

Under this MoU, the organisation will work on business management, financial assistance, marketing and financial literacy, organising training sessions under the guidance of experts, developing the capabilities of entrepreneurs and creating a conducive environment for entrepreneurship.

The MoU was also signed between the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training and Project Mumbai to enhance technical education and employment opportunities for students with disabilities in ITIs. Project Mumbai is active in various social initiatives.

Under the MoU, it will join hands with the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training to focus on students with disabilities.

As per the MoU, a Joint Working Committee will be constituted, comprising five members - three from the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training and two from Project Mumbai.

This committee will prepare special skill training programmes for students with disabilities, develop curricula in Indian Sign Languages, train teachers and organise on-the-job training programmes in collaboration with industry partners.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.