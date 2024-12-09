Sukumar's Shocking Revelation: Sriman Directed Major Portions of Pushpa 2

At the success meet of Pushpa 2: The Rule, director Sukumar took a moment to give a heartfelt shout-out to his assistant director, Sriman, acknowledging his substantial contribution to the film. Sukumar revealed that Sriman directed a significant portion of the movie, around 30 to 40 percent handling crucial sequences such as the childhood scenes, truck sequences, and all second-unit shots.

Praising Sriman as a "pure soul," Sukumar expressed his admiration for his talent and hard work. In a lighthearted yet generous gesture, he joked, "We should add a title card saying ‘Directed by Sriman and Sukumar,’" highlighting Sriman’s vital role in the film’s success.

This rare public acknowledgment speaks volumes about Sukumar’s support for his team and brings Sriman’s talent into the spotlight. With other directors from Sukumar's camp, like Buchi Babu Sana, stepping into their own directorial projects, many are now wondering if Sriman will follow suit in the future. Only time will tell.

